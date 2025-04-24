When will UP Board release 10th, 12th results? check latest updates on UPMSP results UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results have been declared. Students and parents can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of the class 10th, and 12th board exams 2025. Students and parents can download UPMSP 10th, and 12th results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. In order to download UP Board Inter Class 12th, or Matric Class 10th results, students are required to use their roll number or name on the login page. Once the results are out, students can download their marksheet by following the easy steps given below.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) concluded the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams on March 12, 2025. The exams for both classes began on February 24, 2025.

How to download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results?

Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login details.

UP board result 2025 mark sheet will appear on screen.

Download and save UP board result 2025 mark sheet for future reference.

UP board result 2025 10th, 12: How to download via SMS?

To check UP Board class 10th result 2024, follow these steps:

To check UP Board class 12th result 2024, follow these steps:

Type UP12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. You will receive your result on the same number.

UP board result 2025 10th, 12: How to download via digilocker?

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the DigiLocker application.

Those who already have an account can log in directly, while students who have not yet made an account have to create one.

Enter your Aadhar number, mobile number, and OTP.

Go to the 'result' section and select 'UP Board'

Enter your roll number, exam year, and submit to the board.

UP board result 2025 10th, 12th, and save it for future reference.

Websites to check scores

– results.gov.in

– results.nic.in​

– upmsp.edu.in

– upresults.nic.in​

indiatvnews.com

When will UP Board release 10th, 12th results?