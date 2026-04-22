West Bengal WBCHSE HS result date 2026: WB Uchcha Madhyamik result to be announced on May 14 at result.wb.gov

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE will announce Uchcha Madhyamik, Class 12 result 2026 on May 14. As per WBCHSE, Uchcha Madhyamik result is scheduled to be out at 10:30 am. WBCHSE HS result will be available on the website - result.wb.gov.in from 11 am.

WBCHSE HS result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites-result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam result, please visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in.