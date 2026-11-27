Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam third semester exam result 2026 has been declared. The students can check HS 3rd semester exam result on the official website - result.wb.gov.in.

A total of 92.62 per cent students cleared the HS exam successfully this year, girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of female students was 92.66 per cent, male students was 92.58 per cent. Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 98.11 per cent followed by Science stream - 98 per cent, Arts - 91 per cent.

District-wise, Nadia topped followed by East Midnapore, Howrah, South 24 PRGS, Hooghly. 1.48 per cent students scored above 90 per cent marks.

How to download WBCHSE HS 3rd semester marksheet PDF

To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 third semester marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Websites to check WBCHSE HSSLC results

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in.

How to download via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type your message in this format: Wb12roll number.

Send it to either 5676750 or 58888.

The WB 12th result 2026 status as a message will be sent to your mobile phone.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2027 from February 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 exam dates 2027. CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2027 will be held from February 16, the Class 10 exam is scheduled to conclude on March 9 and 12th on April 9. The students can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th date sheet 2027 for major papers

February 17 - Mathematics Standard/ Basic

February 22- Science

February 26 - English (Communicative, Language and Literature)

March 3 - Hindi Course - A and B

CBSE 12th date sheet 2027 for major papers

February 16 - Physics

February 23 - Accountancy

February 25 - Geography

February 27 - Chemistry

March 2 - Psychology

March 5 - English Elective, English Core

March 9 - Maths, Applied Maths

March 13 - Hindi Elective, Core

March 16 - Economics

March 19 - Political Science

March 20 - Artificial Intelligence

March 25 - Biology

March 27 - History

March 30 - Sociology

March 31 - Computer Science, Information Technology

April 1 - Business Studies, Business Administration.

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