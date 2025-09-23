West Bengal HS Result Date 2025: When will WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik 12th result be out? WBCHSE HS Result Date 2025: WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told IndiaTV Digital that students can expect the Uchha Madhyamik result on or before October 31. "The evaluation of 38 to 39 lakh OMR sheets has started and it is likely to be completed before October 31," WBCHSE president said.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) conducted the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam in a semester format between September 8 and 22. The students who had appeared for the Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 semester exam can expect their result by October 31. WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told IndiaTV Digital that students can expect the Uchha Madhyamik result on or before October 31. "The evaluation of 38 to 39 lakh OMR sheets has started and it is likely to be completed before October 31," WBCHSE president said.

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites- wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF: Steps to download at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in

Visit the official websites- wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details.

WBCHSE semester four exam will be held from February 12 to 27.

February 12- Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi

February 13- English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

February 17- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

February 18- Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITeS, Electronics, Tourism and Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power, Banking Financial Service and lnsurance, Food Processing, Telecom

February 19- Mathematics, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication Sanskrit, Persian Arabic

February 20- Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation

February 21- Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Adulting, History

February 23- Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies

February 24- Philosophy

February 25- Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence

February 26- Cyber Security, Artificial lntelligence, Data Science, Sociology

February 27- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies Health & Physical Education, Music Visual Arts.

WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik semester four exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The vocational papers are scheduled to be held from 10 am to 11:15 am.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam, please visit the official website- wbchse.wb.gov.in.