Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). West Bengal HS Result 2022 releasing today: Here is list of websites to check scorecard.

Highlights WBCHSE will announce the WB Class 12 exam result on Friday

Result will be announced at around 11:00 am through a press conference in Kolkata

Uccha Madhyamik 2022 or Higher Secondary pass percentage and merit list will be released on June 10

West Bengal HS Result 2022 : The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB Class 12 exam result – WB 12th result 2022 – on Friday (June 10).

As per the official notification, the result will be announced at around 11:00 am through a press conference held at WBCHSE council office in Kolkata today.

Thereafter, the West Bengal HS result 2022 link will be activated on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in at around 12:00 pm. The online WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022 can be accessed by entering their registration number.

The Uccha Madhyamik 2022 or Higher Secondary pass percentage and merit list will be released on June 10. Last year the pass percentage in the HS result was 97 per cent.

Here are the 'LIST OF WEBSITES TO KEEP IN MIND' for checking result:

wbresults-nic-in

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbchse.nic.in

Here are the easy steps to check West Bengal HS Result 2022:

Go to the WBCHSE West Bengal HS website : www.wbresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'WB HS result 2022' Enter the registration number in the space provided Click on the submit button Your WB 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Take a printout of the wbresults.nic.in WB HS Result 2022 page for future reference Apart from the official website of the West Bengal board, candidates can also get the WBCHSE 12th results 2022 via SMS.

Know how to check the result via different mediums:

The WB HS result can also be checked via SMS or on the mobile app - ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ (on Google Play).

As per the tentative estimates shared by the WBCHSE, a total of 7.45 lakh students are waiting for WB HS results 2022. In 2021, a total of 819202 students appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage is 97.69%.

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP 10th, 12th results to be released soon at upresults.nic.in?

ALSO READ: RBSE 12th Result 2022 declared. Here's how to check, download results

Latest Education News