WBJEE result 2026 at wbjeeb.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download WBJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. WBJEE final answer key has already been released, the final answer key PDF is available for download on the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in.

How to download WBJEE scorecard PDF at wbjeeb.nic.in



The candidates can check and download WBJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To download WBJEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. WBJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBJEE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE scorecard PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

WBJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBJEE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBJEE merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBJEE topper list PDF. To download WBJEE topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE topper list PDF link. WBJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WBJEE topper list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE topper list PDF link

WBJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBJEE merit list PDF and take a print out.

How to download WBJEE final answer key 2026 PDF at wbjeeb.nic.in

The candidates can check and download WBJEE final answer key PDF on the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in. To download WBJEE final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE final answer key PDF link. WBJEE final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WBJEE final answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on WBJEE result 2026, please visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.