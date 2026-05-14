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  4. WBCHSE HS result 2026 at result.wb.gov.in Live Updates: West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result today; direct links
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WBCHSE HS result 2026 at result.wb.gov.in Live Updates: West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result today; direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik Result 2026: As per WBCHSE, Uccha Madhyamik result is scheduled to be out at 10:30 am, HS result will be available on the website - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in from 11 am. Know how to check and download HS scorecard pdf.

WBCHSE HS result 2026 Live: Check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result at result.wb.gov.in.
WBCHSE HS result 2026 Live: Check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result at result.wb.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Uccha Madhyamik, HS result 2026 today, May 14. As per WBCHSE, Uccha Madhyamik result is scheduled to be out at 10:30 am, HS result will be available on the website - wbchse.wb.gov.inresult.wb.gov.in from 11 am.  

WBCHSE HS result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in 
  • Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials
  • WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :WBCHSE HS result 2026 at result.wb.gov.in Live

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  • 8:19 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in 
    • Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials
    • WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
    • Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result links

    WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result links are - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result websites

    WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result websites are - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:17 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2026 time

    WBCHSE HS result 2026 time is 10:30 am, HS result will be available on the website - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in from 11 am.  To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:17 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2026 today

    WBCHSE HS result 2026 will be announced today, May 14. As per WBCHSE, Uccha Madhyamik result is scheduled to be out at 10:30 am, HS result will be available on the website - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in from 11 am.   

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WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12 Results HS Result
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