WBCHSE HS result 2026 at result.wb.gov.in Live Updates: West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result today; direct links

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Uccha Madhyamik, HS result 2026 today, May 14. As per WBCHSE, Uccha Madhyamik result is scheduled to be out at 10:30 am, HS result will be available on the website - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in from 11 am.

WBCHSE HS result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.