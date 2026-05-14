WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik Merit List 2026: Adrito Pal is the topper

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the Uchha Madhyamik, HS merit list 2026. Adrito Pal from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Residential School secured rank one in Class 12 exam. The students who had appeared for Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam 2026 can check the Class 12 result on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. Over 8.7 lakh students appeared for the Uchha Madhyamik exam held from February 13 to March 3, 2026.

WBCHSE HS merit list 2026: Meet the toppers

Rank 1 - Adrito Paul

Rank 2 - Jishnu Kundu, Ritoproto Nath

Rank 3 - Debapriya Majhi, Tonmoy Mandal, Soumya Roy, Shubhayun Mondol, Pritam Ballabh.

How to download WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik scorecard at result.wb.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik scorecard PDF on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details.

WBCHSE HS result 2026: Alternative ways to download scorecard PDF

WBCHSE HS result 2026 at indiaresults.com: How to check

WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 will be available at indiaresults.com, apart from the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in.

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click on WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to download WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik scorecard via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore Login with your required credentials Now, click on WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF link WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 via App: How to check

Download WBCHSE Results app from Google Playstore Click on HS, 12th scorecard PDF link Enter roll number, registration number as login credentials WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik HS, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 via SMS: How to check

The students can follow these steps to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik HS result via SMS. Here are the steps to follow -

Open SMS app on your mobile phone Type WB12 roll number and send it to 5676750 WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 will be available on your phone.

For details on WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026, please visit the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in.