WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10th results tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBBSE 10th Result 2023 tomorrow

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik (Class 10) result tomorrow, May 18. According to the official notification, the WBBSE 10th results will be announced at 10 AM tomorrow. Students who appeared in the WB Class 10th board exams can check their Madhyamik results through the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE Board President, Dr Ramanuj Ganguly will announce the WB Madhyamik result 2023 through a press conference at 10 AM. Students will be able to download their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 from the websites using their roll number. The Board has stated that the students will get their Class 10th Marksheet and Certificates from the respective camp offices of the board after 12 noon.

As per the reports, a total of 6,98,623 students appeared for the WBBSE Class 10th exams this year. The WB class 10 Madhyamik board examinations were held between February 23 to March 4, 2023, at various exam centers.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2023 tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in; Know when, how to check

ALSO READ | Odisha 10th Results 2023 OUT Live updates: Check overall percentage, Grading system, Result Download link

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can follow the steps provided here to check the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 through the official website.