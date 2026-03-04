VTU result 2026 out at results.vtu.ac.in; steps to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the results for the December 2025/ January exam 2026. The students who had appeared for the VTU December 2025/ January exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - results.vtu.ac.in. The VTU December 2025/ January exam 2026 scorecard PDF login credential is university seat number.

How to download VTU December 2025/ January exam 2026 scorecard PDF at results.vtu.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download VTU December/ January scorecard PDF.

Visit the official website - results.vtu.ac.in

Click on VTU December/ January scorecard PDF link

Use seat number as the required login credential

VTU December/ January scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save VTU December/ January scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

VTU December/ January scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, other details.

About VTU

Established in 1998, VTU is a statutory state university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The VTU is headquartered in Belagavi, Karnataka. Admissions to VTU BE/ BTech programmes are primarily held through Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), COMEDK UGET, MTech, MBA, MCA through GATE or PGCET scores.

For details on VTU result, please visit the official website - results.vtu.ac.in.