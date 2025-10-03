Uttarakhand UK Board compartment result 2025 for 10th, 12th out at ubse.uk.gov.in; How to download scorecard UK Board compartment result 2025: The students who had appeared for the UK Board 10th and 12th improvement exams can check their results on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams held between August 4 and 11.

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 10 and 12 Compartment exam results. The students who had appeared for the UK Board 10th and 12th improvement exams can check their results on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams held between August 4 and 11, 2025.