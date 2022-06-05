Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
  BJP suspends Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership
  BJP leader Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus
  Fulfill demands of Kashmiri Pandits, provide them security and put forth action plan for Valley: Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'
  New cabinet takes oath in Odisha; BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in
Uttarakhand class 10, 12 board results to be out tomorrow | How to check

Students can check the Uttarakhand board results 2022 on the websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Dehradun Published on: June 05, 2022 20:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Uttarakhand class 10, 12 board results to be out tomorrow | How to check 

UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the UK Board Result 2022 for class 10 and class 12 tomorrow. Last year, as many as 99.56 per cent of students had passed the Uttarakhand class 12 boards, while 99.09 per cent had cleared the Class 10 exams. 

Once released, students can check the Uttarakhand board results 2022 on the websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Steps to check the result on the website

  • Visit the official website 
  • Click on the link for Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 results
  • Enter your roll number 
  • The results will appear on the screen 
  • Take a printout for future use 

Steps to check the result via SMS

  • Type UK10 '(your roll number)' for UBSE class 10 result
  • For Class 12 result, type UK12 'Roll Number'
  • Send the message to 56263
  • You will receive your result in an SMS​

