Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttarakhand class 10, 12 board results to be out tomorrow | How to check

UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the UK Board Result 2022 for class 10 and class 12 tomorrow. Last year, as many as 99.56 per cent of students had passed the Uttarakhand class 12 boards, while 99.09 per cent had cleared the Class 10 exams.

Once released, students can check the Uttarakhand board results 2022 on the websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Steps to check the result on the website

Visit the official website

Click on the link for Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 results

Enter your roll number

The results will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future use

Steps to check the result via SMS

Type UK10 '(your roll number)' for UBSE class 10 result

For Class 12 result, type UK12 'Roll Number'

Send the message to 56263

You will receive your result in an SMS​

Latest Education News