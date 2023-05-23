Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: Check UBSE Class 10th, 12th result to be announced on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th result date and time

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare class 10th, 12th board results on May 25, 2023 at 11 AM. Once the results are available, students who took the exam can obtain them from the UBSE website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

In order to download UBSE class 10th, 12th results, a student need to enter their roll number, and other details. The link to the Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 will be shared at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, once released.

This year, a total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 class 10 exams while 1,27,236 students took Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2023. The UK Board Exams 2023 for class 10th, 12th were conducted from March 16, 2023 to April 6, 2023 at various exam centres.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads 'Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 for class 10th, 12th Put in your roll number, birthdate, and other details On the screen, Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 will appear Download Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: What are the other ways to download result?

Students should note that Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 will be declared via conference which will be held by the Board officials. Once the result is released, the pass percentage, topper list, direct link, and other details will be shared on indiatvnews.com. Students can also check the results via SMS if the official website does not work.

