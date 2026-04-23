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upresults.nic.in 10th, 12th results 2026: Login credentials to download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

upresults.nic.in 10th, 12th results 2026: UP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 will be available at upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. Check login credentials to download UPMSP 10th and 12th scorecard PDF.

UPMSP 10th and 12th scorecard PDF login credentials.
UPMSP 10th and 12th scorecard PDF login credentials. Image Source : upresults.upmsp.edu.in
Allahabad:

 The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (10th), Intermediate (12th) exam results 2026 websites are - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. The login credentials to download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF at upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.    

  • Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
  • Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
  • UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

How to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results 2026 via Umang App  

Download UMANG app from Google Play Store  

Click on UPMSP 10th and 12th result links 

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials  

UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 

Save UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS 

The students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS. To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2026, students need to send their class-wise roll number to 56263. 

How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF at indiaresults.com 

To download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF, students need to click UP Board Class 10, 12 results link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.  

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