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UPMSP Inter result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: upresults.nic.in 12th scorecard links, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

UPMSP 12th Result 2026 Live: UP Board Inter, 12th result websites and links are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Know how to download UPMSP Inter scorecard PDF.

UPMSP 12th Result 2026 Live: How to download UP Board inter scorecard PDF at upresults.nic.in.
UPMSP 12th Result 2026 Live: How to download UP Board inter scorecard PDF at upresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP inter, Class 12 result 2026 will be announced today, April 23. UP Board Inter, 12th result websites and links are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. The login credentials to download UP Board inter, 12th scorecard PDF are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.  

UPMSP Inter, 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 results on the official websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
  • Click on UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
  • UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :UPMSP Inter result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live Updates

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  • 2:11 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UPMSP Inter 12th scorecard PDF at results.upmsp.edu.in

    UPMSP Inter, 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 results on the official websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 2:11 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board Inter, 12th result links

    UP Board Inter, 12th result links are - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 2:10 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board Inter, 12th result websites

    UP Board Inter, 12th result websites are - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 2:10 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board Inter result time

    UP Board Inter result time is 4 PM. UPMSP Inter, 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 results on the official websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 2:09 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP Inter 12th result 2026 shortly

    UPMSP Inter 12th result 2026 will be announced shortly. UPMSP 12th result websites are -  upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

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