UPMSP Inter result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: upresults.nic.in 12th scorecard links, login credentials

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP inter, Class 12 result 2026 will be announced today, April 23. UP Board Inter, 12th result websites and links are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. The login credentials to download UP Board inter, 12th scorecard PDF are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

UPMSP Inter, 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 results on the official websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.