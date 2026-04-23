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UP Board 10th result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: upresults.nic.in websites, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

UPMSP 10th Result 2026: UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. The login credentials required are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

UPMSP 10th Result 2026 Live: Download UP Board 10th scorecard PDF at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.
UPMSP 10th Result 2026 Live: Download UP Board 10th scorecard PDF at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP will release the Class 10 result 2026 today, April 23. UPMSP 10th result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in and the login credentials to download UP Board 10th scorecard PDF are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :UP Board 10th result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live Updates

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  • 1:52 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP High School, 10th result 2026 links

    UPMSP High School, 10th result 2026 links are -  upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 1:51 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th result 2026 websites

    UPMSP 10th result 2026 websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:51 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th result time

    UPMSP 10th result time is 4 PM today.  To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 1:50 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in: How to download UPMSP 10th scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
    2. Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
    4. UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 1:50 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th result shortly

    UPMSP 10th result will be announced shortly. The UP Board 10th result time is 4 PM. UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

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