UP Board 10th result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: upresults.nic.in websites, login credentials

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP will release the Class 10 result 2026 today, April 23. UPMSP 10th result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in and the login credentials to download UP Board 10th scorecard PDF are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.