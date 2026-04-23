UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via UMANG App: How to download UP Board 10th, 12th marksheet PDF

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The board exams for both classes were held between February 18 and March 12 at various centres in the state.

Students can check their results on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Apart from the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, the students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results at indiaresults.com. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF, students need to click UP Board Class 10, 12 results link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via App: How to check

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on UMANG App link

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on UPMSP 10th, 12th result links

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS

The students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS. To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2026, students need to send their class-wise roll number to 56263.

UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.