UPMSP 10th, 12th Marksheet PDF: How to download copy of scorecard at upresults.nic.in

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board will release the high school and intermediate results today at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their scores on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.



The UP Board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12. This year, a total of 5,337,778 students appeared for the exams, including 2,761,696 high school students and 2,576,082 intermediate students. The board made extensive arrangements to ensure that the examinations were conducted in a fair, transparent, and cheating-free manner. Both high school and intermediate exams were completed within 15 working days.

In comparison, the 2025 UP Board examinations had 5,438,597 registered candidates, with 2,740,151 in high school and 2,698,446 in intermediate. A total of 8,140 examination centers were set up in 2025.

For 2026, the examinations were conducted across 8,033 centers throughout the state.

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via App: How to check

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on UMANG App link

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on UPMSP 10th, 12th result links

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS

The students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS. To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2026, students need to send their class-wise roll number to 56263.

UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.