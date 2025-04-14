UP Board Result 2025: Will UPMSP release 10th, 12th Result tomorrow? Here's what official says UP Board Result 2025 for 10th, and 12th classes will be announced soon. Students and parents can download UPMSP 10th, and 12th results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check latest updates.

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation process for the Class 10th and 12th examinations. There have been various speculations on social media regarding the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results, with claims that they will be announced tomorrow, April 15, at 12 PM. In response to these rumours, the board has issued a clarification for students regarding the date and time of the UP Board 10th and 12th Results for 2025.

When will UPMSP 10th, 12th result announce?

According to the official notice released by the board, reports claiming that the exam results will be out tomorrow are false and misleading. The notice states, "Some individuals are spreading misinformation about the High School and Intermediate exam results being announced on April 15 at 2 PM. The board has confirmed that this information is not accurate. The official date and time for the results will be announced later on their official websites — www.upmsp.edu.in and www.upmspresults.nic.in — at the appropriate time."

How to download UPMSP 10th, and 12th result?

Step 1: Visit the official UP Board website, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 10th or 12th class result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click the Submit button.

Step 4: UPMSP 10th, and 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You can download UPMSP 10th, and 12th result or print it for future use.

Alternative Websites to check scorecards