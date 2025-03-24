UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP to announce class 10th, 12th results soon, check expected date and time UP Board Result 2025: This year, 54.37 lakh students registered for the UP Board exam, including 27.32 lakh for the 10th exam and 27.05 lakh for the 12th (Inter) exams. Check latest updates on UPMSP 10th, 12th results.

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results for the classes 10th, and 12th. Candidates who appeared in the UPMSP 10th, and 12th board exam 2025 can download their results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

According to media reports, this year the board has set a target to complete the evaluation of answer sheets and declare the results by April 2. In this context, it is expected that the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results for 2025 will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) by the end of April. Following past trends, the results for the UP Board High School and Intermediate exams are projected to be released by April 20, 2025. Last year, the UP Board also declared the results for Class 10th and 12th on April 20.

The UP Board 10th and 12th Board Exams for 2025 were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The exams took place across 8,140 examination centers throughout the state. This year, 54.37 lakh students registered for the UP Board exam, including 27.32 lakh for the 10th exam and 27.05 lakh for the 12th (Inter) exams.

Last year, the evaluation of the UP Board Class 10th and 12th answer sheets was completed between March 16 and March 31, 2024. Subsequently, the UP Board Result for 2023 was announced on April 20, 2024. This year, the board aims to finalize the checking of answer sheets by April 2 and declare the results by the end of the following month.

How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th results?

Once released, students can check the UP Board results on the official website. To access the UP Board 10th and 12th Results for 2025, students will need to use their roll number. However, the board has not yet announced the date and time for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results for 2025.

Websites to check