UP Board result 2025 official date and time announced, check when UPMSP will release 10th, 12th results? UP Board result 2025 for 10th, and 12th will be announced tomorrow, April 25. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download their marksheets from the official website of UPMSP. Check latest updates on UPMSP high school and intermediate results here.

New Delhi:

The wait for 54 lakh students has finally ended. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed the class 10th and 12th result date. According to the latest announcement, the board will issue Madhyamik and High School results tomorrow, on April 25 at 12.30 pm. Students and parents can download UPMSP 10th and 12th results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

In order to download UP Board Inter Class 12th, or Matric Class 10th results, students are required to use their roll number or name on the login page. Once the results are out, students can download their marksheet by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results?

Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login details.

UP board result 2025 mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the UP board result 2025 mark sheet for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students will be able to download UPMSP 10th, 12th results from the digilocker app by following the steps given below.

How to download UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th results?

Open the digilocker app or website on your mobile phone or computer.

Now, click on the 'board results' section.

Click on 'Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UP Board)'.

Click on your relevant exams - class 10th and class 12th.

Now, fill out the required information on the login.

Check on terms and conditions and click on the 'submit' button.

Download UP Board result 2025 10th and 12th and save it for future reference.

Note: If you have not registered on Digilocker, you can log in using your mobile number. You can check your marksheet by clicking on the 'search document' or 'issued documents' section. The marksheet will be available on the 'issued documents' section.