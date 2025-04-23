Live UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th results to be out soon on upresults.nic.in, here are easy steps UP Board Result 2025 will soon be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students who took the UPMSP 10th, and 12th exams can download their results by visiting the official websites, upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of the class 10th and 12th board exams. Students and parents who took the UPMSP 10th and 12th board exams can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the results will be activated on upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP 10th and 12th board exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at various exam centres in two shifts. To pass the exam, the students will have to secure at least 33% marks. However, students who are not satisfied with their results will be able to apply for supplementary exams. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for UPMSP 10th, 12th results updates.