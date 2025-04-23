Advertisement
UP Board Result 2025 will soon be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students who took the UPMSP 10th, and 12th exams can download their results by visiting the official websites, upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of the class 10th and 12th board exams. Students and parents who took the UPMSP 10th and 12th board exams can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the results will be activated on upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP 10th and 12th board exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at various exam centres in two shifts. To pass the exam, the students will have to secure at least 33% marks. However, students who are not satisfied with their results will be able to apply for supplementary exams. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for UPMSP 10th, 12th results updates.

 

  • 11:55 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UP Board Result 2025 Class 12th Kab Aayega: Number of students appeared in last five years

    • 2024: 25,77,997
    • 2023: 25,71,002
    • 2022: 22,37,000
    • 2021: 26,10,247
  • 11:50 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UP Board Result 2025 Class 10th Kab Aayega: Number of students appeared in last five years

    • 2024: 27,38,399
    • 2023: 31,16,487
    • 2022: 25,25,007
    • 2021: 29,82,055
    • 2020: 27,72,656
  • 11:45 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecards

  • 11:36 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UPMSP 10th, 12th Result: Details mentioned on marksheet

    • Class 10 or 12 Student’s name 
    • Roll number 
    • Mother’s name 
    • Father’s name 
    • District/School code 
    • Group code 
    • Subject-wise theory marks 
    • Subject-wise practical marks
    • Total marks 
    • Maximum marks 
    • Result/Division
  • 11:35 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UP Board results 2025 soon, topper list

    The UP Board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 toppers' list in addition to the 2025 results. The students' grades and percentages will be included in the UP board topper list 2025.

  • 11:34 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UPMSP 10th, 12th Result: Previous result dates

    • 2024: April 20
    • 2023: April 25
    • 2022: June 18
    • 2021: July 31
  • 11:32 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th results?

    • Visit upresults.nic.in, the official website.
    • Select "UP board Class 10 or 12 result 2025" from the list of accessible links. 
    •  Enter the necessary information. 
    • Enter and submit the captcha code. 
    • You will see your respective result on the screen. 
    • For future use, take a hard copy of the UPMSP 2025 result.

     

Top News

