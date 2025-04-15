UP Board Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 to be out soon, check expected date, how to download UP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th will be announced soon. Candidates who took to the UPMSP 10th, and 12th board exam can download their results and mark sheets from the official website,upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.nic.in, once out.

New Delhi:

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results for the classes 10th, and 12th. Candidates who appeared in the UPMSP 10th, 12th Board exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the results can be accessed at upmsp.edu.in.

According to Uttar Pradesh’s Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, the results for class 10th, and 12th results will be released very soon. She also added that the results are expected to be good. Based on past trends, UPMSP 10th, and 12th results are expected to be announced by April 20 this year. However, the exact date and time of releasing UPMSP 10th, and 12th results have not been communicated. Once released, students who appeared in the UP Board exam 2025 can download their results and mark sheets from the official website, upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in using their roll number and school code.

Earlier, a fake notice of results release date on April 15 was making rounds on social media. In response to these rumours, the board issued a clarification on April 12 regarding the date and time of the UP Board 10th and 12th Results for 2025. The notice states, "Some individuals are spreading misinformation about the High School and Intermediate exam results being announced on April 15 at 2 PM. The board has confirmed that this information is not accurate. The official date and time for the results will be announced later on their official websites — www.upmsp.edu.in and www.upmspresults.nic.in — at the appropriate time."

UP Board Result 2025 for Class 10, 12: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPMSP, upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UP Board Result 2025 for Class 10, 12'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your details on the login page.

UP Board Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.

Download and save UP Board Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 for future reference.

This year, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams were conducted between February 24 and March 12, with 54.90 lakh students participating, of which, 25.56 lakh students took the Madhyamik exams, while 25.77 lakh appeared in the Intermediate exams.