UP Board Result 2025 Date and Time Soon: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th, 12th results UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be released soon. Studens and parents who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of the Class 10, 12 exams. Students who took the UP 10th, 12th Board exams 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in 2025 and upresults.nic.in. According to media reports, UPMSP 10th, and 12th results are expected to be declared tomorrow, April 23, 2025. The announcement of the results will be made by board officials through a press conference in the presence of the State Education Minister. However, the board officials have not confirmed any exact date and time of releasing UPMSP 10th, 12th results. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12?

Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in 2025 and upresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number and school code.

Click on 'submit' button.

UP Board Result 2025 for 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen.

Download and save UP Board Result 2025 10th, 12th for future reference.

Beware of fraudulent calls

The board has warned the students and their parents against the fraudulent calls. The board has clarified that it has no role in any such activity, nor does it recognise them. Students are advised to ignore any such calls or messages and be cautious.

Topper list to be issued

Along with the Class 10, 12 UP Board Result, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) will release the list of toppers of both the classes along with 10th result 2025 UP Board and UP Board Result 2025 Class 12.

Websites to check scorecards