UP Board Result 2023: Ex-BJP MLA scores 52.6 percent marks in Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board exams

UP Board 12th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), on April 25, declared the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.78 percent in High School (Class 10) and 75.52 percent in Intermediate (Class 12). Former BJP MLA, Rajesh Mishra, has qualified the UP Board Class 12 exam by scoring 52.6 percent marks in UP Board 12th result 2023.

Mishra, 55, has secured 57 marks in Hindi, 47 in Civics, 42 in Education, 36 in Drawing Design and 81 in Sociology, a total of 263 marks out of 500. He is now planning to pursue a bachelor's degree in law so that he can help the poor to get justice. He, however, is not satisfied with the marks he scored in three subjects. "I am not satisfied with marks in drawing design, civics and education. I will get the answer sheets scrutinised," he told PTI.

"Two years ago, I cleared the class 10 board exam and now I have passed the class 12 exam also. Now, I want to pursue LLB so that I can help poor people get justice," Mishra said.

"When I was an MLA, I realised that people from the economically weaker sections of society do not get justice as they cannot avail the services of a good lawyer. I will be a lawyer for such people," he said. There was no copying in the board examinations and invigilation was strict, he further added.

Director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev on Tuesday said CCTV cameras with voice recorders were installed in 8,753 examination centres to ensure there was no cheating during the exam. This was the first time in the last 30 years that neither any question paper was leaked nor any wrong bundle of question papers was opened and as such there was no re-examination, Dev had added.

