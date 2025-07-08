UP Board 2025 Result: UPMSP revises 10th, 12th results for over 2,000 students after scrutiny of answer sheets UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Result 2025 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students who applied for scrutiny can apply for check region-wise UP Board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2025 by visiting the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the 10th and 12th results of the scrutiny of answer sheets. Students who applied for scrutiny can apply for the check region-wise UP Board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2025 by visiting the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in. According to the results, the board has revised the results of more than 2,000 students following the scrutiny of answer sheets. The board has made some changes and notified the students whose marks and qualifying status have been revised. Students who are not satisfied with the UP Board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2025 can raise objections online by visiting the official website. Candidates are allowed to apply for rechecking of UPMSP class 10th and 12th answer sheets by May 19.

According to the reports, a total of 31,194 students, including 5,495 class 10th and 25,699 class 12th students, had applied for the scrutiny of the 10th and 12th answer sheets. According to media reports, in the Prayagraj region, 2,316 Class 10 students had applied for re-checking. Of these, the results of 373 students were modified after rechecking. In addition, 10,001 students of class 12th applied for rechecking; of them, the results of 1,717 students have been modified. For the convenience of the students, the board has uploaded a state-wise list of the High School and Intermediate Examination Results of the year 2025 on its website. The list contains five regions, which contain a PDF listing the roll numbers of the students who applied for scrutiny. The press release also stated that students whose numbers have been increased will get a modified marksheet from their respective schools. Students can download UPMSP 10th, 12th modified results by following the easy steps below.

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2025?

Visit the official website of UPMSP -upmsp.edu.in.

Click on 'High School and Intermediate Examination Results of the year 2025', flashing under Important Information & Downloads.

It will take you to a new window containing the region-wise results.

Click on the respective region.

A PDF will appear containing the roll numbers of the students.

Download UP Board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2025 and save it for future reference.

This year, the overall pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 90 per cent, and 81.15 per cent in Intermediate exams. Gender-wise, girls performed better in both classes. In Intermediate Exams, the pass percentage of girls is 86.37 per cent, and that of boys is 76.60 per cent. In Class 10th, the pass percentage of boys was 86.66 and the pass percentage of girls was 93.87. Students can check the results by logging into the website with the roll number on their hall ticket.

UP Board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2025