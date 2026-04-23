upresults.nic.in 10th, 12th results 2026 links: Official websites, direct links to download UPMSP scorecard

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (10th), Intermediate (12th) exam results 2026 will be available on the websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be announced at 4 PM today, April 23.

UPMSP 10th, 12th results websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: UP Board to announce High School, Inter results tomorrow

How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF at upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results 2026 via Umang App

Download UMANG app from Google Play Store Click on UPMSP 10th and 12th result links Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS

The students can check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS. To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2026, students need to send their class-wise roll number to 56263.

How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF at indiaresults.com

To download UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF, students need to click UP Board Class 10, 12 results link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.