UP BEd JEE Result 2026 OUT at bujhansi.ac.in; Vandana Singh tops

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The Uttar Pradesh, UP BEd JEE result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF on the official website - bujhansi.ac.in. The UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Vandana Singh has topped the UP BEd JEE exam 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF. To download UP BEd JEE scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in and click on UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in

Click on UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UP BEd JEE scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, paper-wise breakdown, rank, pass/ fail status, counselling eligibility, other details.

How to download UP BEd JEE merit list 2026 PDF

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has also released the UP BEd JEE merit list 2026. The candidates can follow these steps to download UP BEd JEE merit list 2026 PDF on the official website - bujhansi.ac.in. To download UP BEd JEE topper list PDF, candidates should visit the official portal - bujhansi.ac.in and click on UP BEd JEE topper list PDF link. UP BEd JEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP BEd JEE merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in

Click on UP BEd JEE topper list PDF link

UP BEd JEE merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP BEd JEE topper list PDF and take a print out.

UP BEd JEE counselling process

The qualifying candidates in UP BEd JEE exam will now appear for the counselling process. The counselling dates will soon be released. The documents required for UP BEd JEE counselling are - Class 10, 12 marksheets, graduation marksheets and degree, caste certificate (if required), domicile certificate, passport-sized photographs.

For details on UP BEd JEE result 2026, please visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in.