UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2026 OUT at ubse.uk.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Nainital:

The Uttarakhand Board, UBSE has announced the scrutiny results for Class 10 and 12. The UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny results once announced, the students can check and download scorecard PDF on the websites - ubse.uk.gov.in. The UBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Earlier UBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results 2026 were declared on April 25. The pass percentage in the UK Board 10th exam was 92.10 per cent, Class 12 - 85.11 per cent.

How to download UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny scorecard PDF at ubse.uk.gov.in

The students can download UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny marksheet PDF on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. To download candidates need to visit the official portal - ubse.uk.gov.in and click on UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny scorecard pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

UBSE 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UBSE 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny scorecard PDF at Digilocker

The candidates can download Digilocker app from Google play store and register with required credentials or login with credentials. To download UK Board 10th and 12th scrutiny scorecard PDF, candidates need to click on 10th and 12th marksheet PDF link at digilocker.gov.in. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Click on UBSE Class 10 and 12 scrutiny marksheet PDF at digilocker.gov.in

Use application number, date of birth as login credentials

UBSE 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UBSE 10th and 12th scrutiny marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UBSE 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2026, please visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

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