UGC NET June Session 2025 Results to be released on this date, check latest updates UGC NET June Session 2025 Results will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their registration procedure, date of birth and other details below.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency will soon release the UGC NET June session 2025 results. All those who appeared for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test June 2025 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to an official announcement made by NTA on its social media account, X, the UGC NET 2025 result for the June session will be released on July 22, 2025. Once the results are declared, the students will be able to download UGC NET June Session 2025 Results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

How to download UGC NET June Session 2025 Results?

Visit the official website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the 'UGC NET June Session 2025 Results' link.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security code.

UGC NET June Session 2025 Results will appear on screen.

Download and save UGC NET June Session 2025 Results for future reference.

This year, the NTA conducted the UGC NET June Session 2025 exam from June 25 to June 29, 2025, at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys were released on July 5, and the objection window was opened from July 6 to July 8, 2025. The final answer keys and cut-off will be released along with the results. The cut-off will be released category-wise and subject-wise for both Assistant Professor only and JRF + Assistant Professor in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.