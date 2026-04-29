TS Telangana SSC 10th result 2026 OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com; check pass percentage

The Telangana Board, BSE Telangana has announced the SSC, Class 10 result 2026. The students can check and download TS SSC 10th result on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in.
To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on TS SSC 10th marks memo pdf link
- Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials
- Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save BSE TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabdi.com
- Click on TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com
- Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth
- Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out.
TS SSC scorecard via Telangana Board Result 2026 App: How to download
- Download Telangana Board Result 2026 App from the Google Play Store
- Click on TS SSC scorecard PDF link
- Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth
- TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
TS SSC marks memo via Digilocker: How to download
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
- On the homepage, look for the option for TS SSC marks memo PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- TS SSC marks memo PDF will be available for download, save TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out.
How to check TS SSC result 2026 via SMS
- Open the SMS application on your device
- Type TS10 followed by space and then your hall ticket number
- Send it to 56263.
- TS SSC, 10th result 2026 will appear on the screen, the students can check it.
For details on TS SSC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in.