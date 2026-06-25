TS SSC Supplementary marks memo 2026 via App, Digilocker; check alternative ways to download

Hyderabad:

The Telangana SSC, Class 10 supplementary marks memo PDF will be available for download via Telangana Board Result 2026 App, Digilocker, Manabadi portal - manabadi.com apart from the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to download TS SSC supplementary scorecard via Telangana Board Result 2026 App

Download Telangana Board Result 2026 App from the Google Play Store Click on TS SSC supplementary scorecard PDF link Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen Save TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will be available for download, save TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a print out.

How to check TS SSC supplementary result 2026 via SMS

Open the SMS application on your device Type TS10 followed by space and then your hall ticket number Send it to 56263 TS SSC supplementary result will appear on the screen, the students can check it.

How to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF at bse.telangana.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF on the websites - results.bsetelangana.org, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. To download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th supplementary marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on TS SSC 10th supplementary marks memo pdf link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials

TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save BSE TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on TS SSC, 10th supplementary result 2026, please visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Also Read | TS SSC Supplementary result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to download marks memo PDF