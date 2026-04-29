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  4. TS SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in Live Updates: Manabadi Telangana 10th result via manabadi.com
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TS SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in Live Updates: Manabadi Telangana 10th result via manabadi.com

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

TS SSC 10th result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com Live: TS SSC 10th result 2026 will be available to check via results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in. Know how to download BSE TS SSC scorecard, marksheet PDF.

TS SSC result 2026 Live: How to download Manabadi SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC result 2026 Live: How to download Manabadi SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Hyderabad:

BSE Telangana SSC 10th marks memo will be available for download on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in, once released. Apart from the BSE Telangana result portals, the students can check and download 10th marksheet PDF via manabadi.com, Digilocker, App and SMS. 

How to download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF at results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in 

To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Click on TS SSC 10th marks memo pdf link
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials
  • Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
  • Save BSE TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :TS SSC Result 2026 (OUT?) Live Updates

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  • 1:17 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC 10th result 2026 via SMS: How to check

    • Open the SMS application on your device
    • Type TS10 followed by space and then your hall ticket number
    • Send it to 56263.
    • TS SSC, 10th result 2026 will appear on the screen, the students can check it.
  • 1:17 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC 10th result at manabadi.com: How to download 10th marksheet PDF

    1. Click on TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com
    2. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth
    3. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
    4. Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out.
  • 1:16 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC result 2026: Where to check

    TS SSC result 2026 will be available on the websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:15 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC 10th result when?

    TS SSC 10th result will be available at 2 PM. Manabadi TS SSC result websites are - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:14 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC 10th result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in shortly

    TS SSC 10th result 2026 will be available shortly on the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out. 

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