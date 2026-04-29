TS SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in Live Updates: Manabadi Telangana 10th result via manabadi.com

Hyderabad:

BSE Telangana SSC 10th marks memo will be available for download on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in, once released. Apart from the BSE Telangana result portals, the students can check and download 10th marksheet PDF via manabadi.com, Digilocker, App and SMS.

How to download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF at results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in

To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.