bse.telangana.gov.in TS SSC 10th class results 2026 Live: Manabadi Telangana SSC result time, websites

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board (BSE Telangana) will announce the SSC, Class 10 result 2026 at 2 PM today, April 29. Manabadi TS SSC result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC marks memo login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

How to download TS SSC marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download TS SSC marks memo PDF on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.