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bse.telangana.gov.in TS SSC 10th class results 2026 Live: Manabadi Telangana SSC result time, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

TS SSC 10th class results 2026 Live: Manabadi TS SSC result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC result 2026 Live: Manabadi SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC result 2026 Live: Manabadi SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board (BSE Telangana) will announce the SSC, Class 10 result 2026 at 2 PM today, April 29. Manabadi TS SSC result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC marks memo login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

How to download TS SSC marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in 

The students can follow these steps to check and download TS SSC marks memo PDF on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Click on TS SSC 10th marks memo pdf link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials 
  • Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save BSE TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :TS SSC result 2026 Live: How to download Manabadi SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in

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  • 11:51 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC scorecard via Telangana Board Result 2026 App: How to download

    1. Download Telangana Board Result 2026 App from the Google Play Store
    2. Click on TS SSC scorecard PDF link
    3. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth
    4. TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
    5. Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 11:31 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check TS SSC result 2026 via SMS

    • Open the SMS application on your device
    • Type TS10 followed by space and then your hall ticket number
    • Send it to 56263.
    • TS SSC, 10th result 2026 will appear on the screen, the students can check it.
  • 11:20 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    manabadi.com TS SSC marks memo: How to download

    The students can check and download TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com. To download TS SSC marks memo pdf, visit the alternative website - manabadi.com and click on TS SSC marks memo pdf link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen. Save TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out.  

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com

    1. Click on TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com 
    2. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
    3. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen 
    4. Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out. 
  • 10:52 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC scorecard PDF login credentials

    TS SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The students can follow these steps to check and download TS SSC marks memo PDF on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC marks memo at manabadi.com: How to download

    The students can check and download TS SSC, 10th marks memo pdf at manabadi.com. To download TS SSC marks memo pdf, candidates need to visit the manabadi portal - manabadi.com and click on SSC marks memo pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download, save TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out. 

     

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC marks memo pdf at bse.telangana.gov.in: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in
    2. Click on TS SSC 10th marks memo pdf link 
    3. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials 
    4. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save BSE TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 10:36 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS SSC marks memo PDF at bse.telangana.gov.in

    The students can follow these steps to check and download TS SSC marks memo PDF on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC result 2026 links

    TS SSC result 2026 links are - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi TS SSC 10th result 2026 websites

    Manabadi TS SSC 10th result 2026 websites are - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSE TS SSC 10th result 2026 time

    BSE TS SSC 10th result 2026 time is 2 PM. The students can follow these steps to check and download TS SSC marks memo PDF on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS SSC result date 2026

    TS SSC result 2026 will be announced today, April 29. The TS SSC result release time is 2 PM. TS SSC 10th scorecard PDF once released, will be available for download on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. 

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