TS Inter Results 2025 soon, check how to download Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo TS Inter Results 2025 for 1st and 2nd year will be released soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year exams can download their results by visiting the official websites, tgbie.cgg.gov.in or bse.telangana.gov.in. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to announce the Inter 1st and 2nd year results in the last week of April. Students who appeared in the TS Inter exam 2025 for 1st and 2nd year can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo can be accessed at the official websites: tgbie.cgg.gov.in or bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS Inter 1st year exams were conducted between March 5 and 24 ,while 2nd year exams were scheduled between March 6 and 25, 2025. According to media reports, a total of 9,96,971 students applied for intermediate exams this year. Once the results are announced, students can download their results by following the simple steps given below.

How to download Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo?

Visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in or bse.telangana.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TS Inter 1st Year Result 2025/TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your academic year, category, and exam type.

Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year result will appear on screen.

Download and save the document for future reference.

Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year: Alternative websites to check marks memo

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in

How to download Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year results via Digilocker?

Visit the Digilocker website or download the app on your phone.

Login using credentials.

Select TS Inter 1st Year Result 2025/TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2025.

Enter your school code, roll number, six digit security number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Download and save the document for future reference.

Details mentioned on marks memo

Once the results are declared, students can check the following details on their Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo.