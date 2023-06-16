TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list to be released today at dost.cgg.gov.in, check all updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment download link

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release the Phase 1 seat allotment results for TS DOST 2023 today, June 16. Candidates who appeared in the TS DOST 2023 counselling process can download their results from the official website of dost.cgg.gov.in. The registration process for the counselling process was conducted from May 16 to June 10, 2023.

According to the official schedule, the online self-reporting for phase 1 can be done between June 16 and June 25. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list result followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2023 Result to be announced on THIS date!

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list: How to download?

Visit the official website of dost.cgg.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credientials and click on the submit button TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | SRMJEEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023 out on srmist.edu.in, Here's how to download

TS DOST 2023 Phase 2 counselling: Payment Process

Candidates who are allotted to Government/University Colleges will be eligible for epass fee reimbursement and need not pay any amount for online self-reporting while the candidates who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting. The candidates who will not be eligible for an e-pass will have to pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- for online self-reporting.