TNEA 2025 rank list out, check tentative round-wise counselling dates

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has published the TNEA 2025 Rank List for admission to various courses. Candidates seeking admission into government and aided engineering courses across Tamil Nadu can download their admission list from the official website, tneaonline.org. The rank lists are based on normalised scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
The exam authority has issued the TNEA 2025 community-wise ranks along with the names. The state will begin the certificate verification grievance process, followed by a multi-round online counselling process. This timeline is designed to help candidates navigate the choice-filling and confirmation processes smoothly through to final admission.
TNEA 2025 Rank List: How to Download?
- Visit the official website - tneaonline.org.
- Click on the 'TNEA 2025 Rank List'.
- It will redirect you to a new page.
- Select and open the PDF for the respective category.
- Search your application number to view your rank and aggregate marks.
TNEA 2025 Counselling Dates
The TNEA 2025 counselling schedule has been announced. According to the schedule, the grievance redressal process will begin on June 28. Meanwhile, the counselling will start on July 7. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.
|Events
|Dates
|Issue of Notification
|May 7
|Commencement of Online Registration
|May 7
|Filling of Applications
|May 7
|Uploading of Original Certificates
|May 7
|Last date for Registration of Online Applications
|June 6
|Last date for Uploading Documents
|June 9
|Assigning Random Number
|June 11
|Certificates Verification at TFC’s (Online)
|June 10 to 20
|Publication of Rank List
|June 27
|Grievances Redressal
|June 28 to July 2
|Counseling for Government (7.5%) Special Reservation
Categories (Online)
|July 7 to 8
|
Counseling for General Special Reservation Categories
1) Differently Abled
|July 9 to 11
|General Counselling (Online)
1) Academic
2) Govt. School 7.5% Category
3) Vocational
|July 14 to August 19
|Supplementary Counselling (Online)
|August 21 to 23
|SCA to SC Counselling (Online)
|August 25 to 26
|End of Counselling
|August 26