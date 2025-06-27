Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. TNEA 2025 rank list out, check tentative round-wise counselling dates

TNEA 2025 rank list out, check tentative round-wise counselling dates

TNEA 2025 rank list has been released. Candidates who are seeking admissions to government and aided engineering courses across Tamil Nadu can download their admission list from the official website.

TNEA 2025 rank list out, check counselling dates
TNEA 2025 rank list out, check counselling dates Image Source : File
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has published the TNEA 2025 Rank List for admission to various courses. Candidates seeking admission into government and aided engineering courses across Tamil Nadu can download their admission list from the official website, tneaonline.org. The rank lists are based on normalised scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The exam authority has issued the TNEA 2025 community-wise ranks along with the names. The state will begin the certificate verification grievance process, followed by a multi-round online counselling process. This timeline is designed to help candidates navigate the choice-filling and confirmation processes smoothly through to final admission.

TNEA 2025 Rank List: How to Download?

  • Visit the official website - tneaonline.org.
  • Click on the 'TNEA 2025 Rank List'.
  • It will redirect you to a new page.
  • Select and open the PDF for the respective category.
  • Search your application number to view your rank and aggregate marks.

TNEA 2025 Counselling Dates

The TNEA 2025 counselling schedule has been announced. According to the schedule, the grievance redressal process will begin on June 28. Meanwhile, the counselling will start on July 7. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

Events Dates
Issue of Notification May 7
Commencement of Online Registration May 7
Filling of Applications May 7
Uploading of Original Certificates May 7
Last date for Registration of Online Applications June 6
Last date for Uploading Documents June 9
Assigning Random Number June 11
Certificates Verification at TFC’s (Online) June 10 to 20
Publication of Rank List June 27
Grievances Redressal June 28 to July 2
Counseling for Government (7.5%) Special Reservation

Categories (Online)
1) Differently Abled
2) Ex-Servicemen
3) Sports

 July 7 to 8

Counseling for General Special Reservation Categories
(Online)

1) Differently Abled
2) Ex-Servicemen
3) Sports

 July 9 to 11
General Counselling (Online)
1) Academic
2) Govt. School 7.5% Category
3) Vocational		 July 14 to August 19
Supplementary Counselling (Online) August 21 to 23
SCA to SC Counselling (Online) August 25 to 26
End of Counselling August 26

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Tamil Nadu Engineering Colleges Engineering Common Admission Education Education News Higher Studies
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\