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  4. TN Tamil Nadu 10th result 2026 link at tnresults.nic.in; how to download SSLC marks memo PDF

TN Tamil Nadu 10th result 2026 link at tnresults.nic.in; how to download SSLC marks memo PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

TN SSLC result 2026 link at tnresults.nic.in: The TN SSLC marks memo link will be activated at 9:30 am. The students can check and download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Download TN SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.
Download TN SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. Image Source : tnresults.nic.in
Chennai:

The DGE Tamil Nadu, TN 10th result 2026 websites and links are - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. The TN SSLC marks memo link will be activated at 9:30 am. The students can check and download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. 

The students can follow these steps to check and download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, students need to visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link. Enter login credentials - registration number, date of birth. TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen, save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in 
  • Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link 
  • Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via Digilocker 

  • Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore 
  • Click on TN SSLC scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
  • TN 10th marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save TN 10th marks memo PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via App: Steps to download 

  • Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store 
  • Click on TN 10th scorecard pdf link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • TN SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save TN SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com 

  1. Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com 
  2. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth  
  3. TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  4. Save TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on TN SSLC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.   

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Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results
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