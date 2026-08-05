TN SSLC supplementary result 2026 OUT at tnresults.nic.in; how to download 10th scorecard PDF

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu TN SSLC, Class 10 supplementary exam result 2026 has been declared, the students can check and download SSLC supplementary scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. TN SSLC supplementary exam was held from July 8 to 15, 2026.

How to download TN SSLC supplementary scorecard at tnresults.nic.in

The students can check and download TN SSLC supplementary scorecard on the websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download TN SSLC supplementary marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on SSLC supplementary marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. TN SSLC supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save TN SSLC supplementary marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on TN SSLC supplementary scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN SSLC supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TN SSLC supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TN SSLC supplementary scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, other details.

TN HSC 12th supplementary result 2026 declared

The TN HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam result 2026 has been declared, the students can check and download HSC 12th supplementary exam scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The students can check and download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. To download TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard, students need to visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in and click on HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard will be available for download, save TN HSC 12th supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

TN SSLC, HSC pass percentage 2026

Tamil Nadu SSLC exam recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent, while in HSC exam, the pass percentage was 95.20 per cent.

For details on TN SSLC supplementary result 2026, please visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

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