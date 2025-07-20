TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 soon: How to download TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 will be declared soon. Students who appeared for the exam can download their marks memo by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, once released. Check how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu, will soon declare the 10th, and 12th class supplementary exam results. Students who appeared for the TN Tamil Nadu Supplementary exam can download their results by visiting the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

In order to download the scorecards, the students will need to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details. Once released, TN Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2025 will be accessible on the official channels - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

The board conducted the TN Tamil Nadu Supplementary exam from June 25 to July 2 at various exam centres. Students can follow the steps below to download their results.

How to download TN 10th, 12th supplementary results?

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in, or dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the link titled- 'TN 10th, 12th supplementary results'.

You will be redirected to a login window.

Enter your essential details such as registration number and date of birth.

Your TN 10th or 12th supplementary result will appear on screen.

Download and save TN 10th, 12th supplementary results for future reference.

TN 10th, 12th supplementary results: Details on scorecards

TN 10th, 12th supplementary scorecards will include the student's information, such as name, registration number, subject-wise internal marks, theory and practical marks, grades, percentages, and more. Notably, the digital TN 10th, 12th supplementary results will be provisional. Students must collect their original marksheet from the respective school. Communication regarding the distribution of marksheets will be shared in due course. Students are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities or check the official website for updates.

Will i be eligible for revaluation?

Yes, the students who are not satisfied with their TN 10th, 12th supplementary results can apply for re-evaluation, retotaling or request a photocopy of the answer sheet. These requests can be submitted online. The students will have to pay Rs 500 for revaluation per paper, Rs 275 for photocopy and Rs 205 for retotaling. Further details and timelines for these processes will be announced soon. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.