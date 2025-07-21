TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025 to be out soon, how to get results without credentials? TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025 will be declared soon. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details below. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu, will soon announce the TN 10th and 12th supplementary results 2025. Students who appeared for the class 10th, and 12th supplementary exam can download their marksheets from the official website - tnresults.nic.in. In order to download TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025, the students are required to use their date of birth, registration number, and captcha on the login portal. Students can follow the easy steps given below.

TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Click on 'TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide essential details such as date of birth, registration number, and captcha.

TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025 for future reference.

TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025: How to download without credentials?

In case any student loses their TN 10th, 12th supplementary admit card, they will be able to get their results along with the marksheets from the respective school. Students are advised to stay connected with their school authorities for further communication.

TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025: How to download results via SMS?

Open the message app on your phone.

Compose a message and type TNBOARD12REGNO, date of birth

Send the message to 09282232585 or +919282232585.

You will receive your result status on your same number.

Details mentioned on TN 10th, 12th supplementary results 2025

Student's name

Registration number

Subject-wise internal marks

Subject-wise theory and practical marks

Will i be eligible for revaluation?

Yes, the students who are not satisfied with their TN 10th, 12th supplementary results can apply for re-evaluation, retotaling or request a photocopy of the answer sheet. These requests can be submitted online. The students will have to pay Rs 500 for revaluation per paper, Rs 275 for photocopy and Rs 205 for retotaling. Further details and timelines for these processes will be announced soon. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.