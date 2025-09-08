TG CPGET 2025 results declared: Check subject-wise scores, download rank card TG CPGET 2025 results have been declared for 44 subjects, and candidates can now download their rank cards from the official website for the upcoming counselling process.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially declared the TG CPGET 2025 results for admissions into various postgraduate and integrated programs across state universities. The results were released at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, following the successful conclusion of the entrance exams conducted from August 4 to 11 by Osmania University’s Directorate of Admissions.

A total of 54,695 candidates appeared for the Computer-Based Tests (CBT) held across 44 subjects, including 40 PG courses and four integrated five-year programs. These span across disciplines such as Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Education.

The results were announced during a formal event at the TGCHE office by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG CPGET-2025. Vice-Chancellors and senior officials from participating universities, including Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, JNTU, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University, were also present.

Subjects for which results have been declared:

Some of the major subjects whose results have been declared include:

M.A. in English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Political Science, Public Administration, Psychology, Sociology, Philosophy, Islamic Studies, Journalism & Mass Communication, Economics, History, Linguistics, Ancient Indian History Culture and Archaeology (AIHCA)

M.Sc. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, Data Science, Geography, Geo-informatics, Geology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Environmental Science, Forensic Science, Genetics, Microbiology, Food Science & Technology, Psychology

M.Com, M.Ed, M.P.Ed

M.Lib.I.Sc., B.Lib.I.Sc., M.L.I.Sc.

Master of Social Work (MSW), Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM), Master of Tourism Management (MTM)

How to check TG CPGET 2025 results and download rank card:

Visit the official TG CPGET website: https://cpget.tgche.ac.in/ On the homepage, click on ‘Download Rank Card’ or ‘Results’ link. Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth. Click on ‘View Rank Card’. Your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for counselling and further admission processes.

What's next?

With the results now declared, the counselling and seat allotment process is expected to commence shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling schedules, certificate verification, and web options.

The TG CPGET serves as a centralised and transparent admission mechanism into postgraduate programs across nine state universities in Telangana, ensuring equal access and merit-based selection for students across the state.