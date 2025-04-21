Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2025 to be out tomorrow, here’s how to access TGBIE IPE scorecards Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2025 will be declared tomorrow, April 21. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, and other details on the login. Check latest updates here.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) is all set to announce Telangana TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2025 tomorrow, April 21, at 12 PM. The announcement of the results will be made by the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, at the Board’s office in Hyderabad. After it, students eagerly waiting for the TS Inter results 2025 can download them by visiting the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE conducted the TS 12th exams 2025 between March 6 and March 25, 2025, in pen and paper format, while the Telangana TS Inter 1st exams were conducted between April 5 and March 24. Exams were held from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

How to access Manabadi TGBIE IPE scorecards?

Visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025’ or ‘TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025’ and click on them.

Enter your credentials on the login such as hall ticket number/roll number, and click on 'submit'.

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025’ or ‘TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025’ will appear on the screen.

Download Manabadi TGBIE IPE scorecards and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned on TGBIE IPE scorecards

Once the Telangana TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2025 are out, students can check the following details on their marksheet. In case of any error, they can reach out to the school authority for rectification.

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Grades

Qualifying Status ( Passed or Failed )

Marks Obtained in Each Subjects

Parents Name

School Code and Name

Last year, the results were declared on April 24 for the exams held between February 29 and March 19, 2024. The announcement was made by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary of Education, and Shruthi Ojha, Secretary of TSBIE. However, the board did not announce the list of toppers.