TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th results 2026 OUT at tbresults.tripura.gov.in; check pass percentage, merit list

Agartala:

The Tripura Board, TBSE has announced the Class 10 and 12 exam results 2026. The students can check and download TBSE 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in.

The students can follow these steps to download TBSE 10th and 12th marksheet PDF on the websites - tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in. To download TBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in and click on TBSE Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. TBSE 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TBSE Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF link and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in

Click on TBSE 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

TBSE Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF, and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in On the homepage, look for the option for TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard will be available for download Save TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF via app

Download result app from Google Playstore

Click on TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as login credentials

TBSE 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in.