TANCET 2022 Result declared on official website of Anna University. Details

TANCET 2022 Result has been declared today by Anna University. Aspirants who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu common entrance exam should note that the TANCET 2022 Result has been released on the official website of Anna University.

TANCET 2022 was conducted in May for candidates pursuing admission in different post-graduate courses, including MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, etc.

It should be noted that students who qualify TANCET 2022 will be called for the TANCET counselling process.

The steps on how to check and download TANCET Result 2022 have been shared below.

How to check TANCET 2022 Result

1. Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

2. Login to the portal using your ID and password

3. Your TANCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

