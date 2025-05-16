Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11th) Result 2025 declared, girls outperform boys: How to download Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11th) Result 2025 have been declared. Students can download their results by visiting the official website of TNDGE - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in at 2 pm. Check pass percentage, easy steps and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has announced the class 10 and 12 public exams today, May 16. Students eagerly waiting for the Tamil Nadu TN SSC and HSE +1 Class 11 exam can download their results using their registration number, roll number, and other details on the login page. The Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11) Result 202 can be accessed at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in at 2 pm. The result announcement was made by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the state Education Minister, during a press conference.

Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11) Result 2025: Overview

According to the results, 92.01% of students have passed their +1 exam this year. In the 10th class exams, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.80%. Girls have outperformed boys in both classes this year as well. In the 10th class, the pass percentage of female students was 95.88%, while the pass percentage for boys was 91.74%. In Class 11, the pass percentage of girls is 6.4% higher than that of boys. The pass percentage has increased by .92% compared to the previous year.

Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11) Result 2025: How to download?

The link to the Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11) Result 2025 will be activated at 2 pm. Students will be able to download their results using their credentials on the login page. Here are the easy steps to download the Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11) Result 2025:

1. Visit the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the respective link - SSLC Class X Examination Results April 2025, HSE(+1) Examination Results March 2025.

3. It will redirect you to a login page.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth in (dd/mm/yyyy) format.

5. The Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11) Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save the Tamil Nadu TN SSC, HSE +1 (Class 11) Result 2025 for future reference.