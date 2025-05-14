Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 result to be out on this date, check key details The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will soon announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 results. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 exam can download their results using their registration number and other details on the login page.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations is gearing up to announce Class 10 SSLC exam results for 2025. According to media reports, the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 results are expected to be announced on May 16. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

This year, the board conducted the 10th class board exams between March 28 and April 15, wherein approximately nine lakh students appeared, of which 4,46,471 were boys and 4,40,499 were girls. To pass the exam, the students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. Those who do not meet the qualifying marks in one or more papers will have an opportunity to appear for compartmental exams.

Last year, the SSLC results were announced on May 10, in 2023 on May 19. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.55 per cent.

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 result'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, date of birth, and other required details

The Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 result for future reference.

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 result: How to download via SMS?