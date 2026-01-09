Advertisement
New Delhi:

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP result 2025) has been declared today, January 9. The candidates who had appeared for SNAP 2025 can check the result on the official website- snaptest.org. SNAP was earlier held on December 6, 14 and 20, 2025. 

To download SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- snaptest.org and click on SNAP scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF at snaptest.org: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- snaptest.org 
  • Click on SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • SNAP scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

SNAP scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details. 

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF

    • Visit the official website- snaptest.org 
    • Click on SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF link 
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    • SNAP scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
