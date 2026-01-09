Live SNAP Result 2025 (OUT): SNAP Result at snaptest.org; how to download scorecard PDF SNAP Result 2025 Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared for SNAP 2025 can check the result on the official website- snaptest.org. Know how to download SNAP scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP result 2025) has been declared today, January 9. The candidates who had appeared for SNAP 2025 can check the result on the official website- snaptest.org. SNAP was earlier held on December 6, 14 and 20, 2025.

To download SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- snaptest.org and click on SNAP scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download, save SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF at snaptest.org: Steps to download

Visit the official website- snaptest.org

Click on SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

SNAP scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen for download

Save SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SNAP scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.