SEBA HSLC 10th compartmental scorecard 2026 via Digilocker: How to download

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The SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 compartmental scorecard is available for download via Digilocker, apart from the websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in. The SEBA HSLC, 10th result 2026 was earlier announced on April 10 and a total of 65.62 per cent students cleared the SEBA HSLC, Class 10 exam successfully this year.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard pdf via Digilocker

The students can download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download SEBA HSLC compartment scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your SEBA HSLC compartment scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF at sebaonline.org

The students can check SEBA HSLC 10th compartment or supplementary result 2026 on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. To download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment or supplementary scorecard, candidates need to visit the websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in and click on SEBA Assam HSLC compartment or supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. SEBA Assam HSLC 10th compartment or supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SEBA Assam HSLC, 10th compartment or supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Click on SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check SEBA HSLC 10th compartment result 2026 via SMS

Students can check SEBA HSLC 10th compartment result 2026 via SMS. They need to type AS10 Roll Number and send it to the designated number.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard 2026 via App

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device Click on SEBA HSLC result apps Download and install a trusted application Open the app and click on SEBA HSLC 10th compartment result link Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials SEBA HSLC compartment scorecard will appear on the screen for download Save SEBA HSLC 10th compartment scorecard pdf and take a print out.

For details on SEBA HSLC 10th compartment exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Also Read | Assam HSLC compartmental result 2026 OUT at sebaonline.org; 52.63% students pass