SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 to be declared tomorrow, when and where to download SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 will be declared tomorrow. Students and parents can download Assam Class 10th board exam results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check details here.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to announce the HSLC Class 10 board exam results tomorrow, April 9. However, the timings are yet to be announced. All those who appeared in the Assam HSLC 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. Assam HSLC result link can be accessed at sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, SEBA Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, and the practical exams were held on January 21 and 22. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Candidates can download SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025?

Visit the official website of SEBA, results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

Navigate the link to the 'SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, and captcha code.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025 for future reference.

Websites to check results

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaresults.sebaonline.org

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecards

Candidate Name

Roll number

Name of Exam

Subjects

Marks scored

Total Marks

Qualifying status

Last year, SEBA Assam HSLC 2025 exams were held between 15 February and 3 March, while the practical exams were conducted on 21-22 January. The results were announced on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage last year was 75.7 per cent. The performance of boys was slightly better with 77.28%, while girls recorded 74.41%. Chirang, Nalbari, and Baksa were the top-performing districts. Anurag Doloi from Jorhat was the 2024 topper with 593 marks.